Expect rains, floods in next three months - SADC 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo More rain and possible flooding is expected in most parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region in the coming three months, the SADC Climate Services Centre has declared.

Regional forecasters say the January to March 2017 outlook is largely going to be for wet conditions with chances of localised, episodic, flash floods, the bulk of contiguous (sharing a common border) SADC likelihood of normal to above-normal rainfall in the next three months. click here for full edition