WORLD BANK: SD to exit recession, 1.9% economic growth forecast 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Bodwa Mbingo The latest economic projections for 2017 spell good news for Swaziland.

The country is expected to exit recession and resume economic growth at a 1.9 per cent rate in 2017 as it is anticipated that it will benefit from regional trade and infrastructure investment.

This is according to the World Bank, which also projected that regional counterpart, Lesotho, will grow at a 3.7 per cent pace while also anticipated to benefit from regional trade and infrastructure investment. The Bank warns that heightened policy uncertainty in the United States and Europe could lead to financial market volatility and higher borrowing costs or cut off capital flows to emerging and frontier markets.