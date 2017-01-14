 
Cabinet retreat ends with E4 000 parting gift to Pigg’s Peak Hotel

14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sizwe Dlamini

Cabinet ended its retreat at the Pigg’s Peak Hotel by presenting the hotel and its staff with a E4 000 cash parting gift, to share amongst themselves.
Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini, along with all the Cabinet ministers, officially closed their five-day retreat at the hotel situated in the Northern Hhohho region by thanking the staff  for the wonderful hospitality extended to them. He further presented the hotel’s General Manager (GM) Zachariah Dlamini with a cash gift of E4 000.

