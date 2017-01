UNISWA EMBARKS ON REBRANDING 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya UNISWA is in a mission to rebrand itself and claim its lost glory as a leader in providing quality education.

The ambition is so high that the institution is looking beyond the borders of Swaziland and in Africa as a whole. The university is starting its campaign for excellence using the successful three-day induction of the new Student Representative Council (SRC) at UNISWA Kwaluseni Campus. click here for full edition