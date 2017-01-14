Suspended judge Mpendulo applies for CJ’s recusal

RECUSAL: judge Mpendulo Simelane.

In a move reminiscent to that of former Chief Justice Michael ‘Makhulu Baas’ Ramodibedi, suspended High Court Judge Mpendulo Simelane now wants Chief Justice (CJ) Bheki Maphalala out of his impeachment proceedings.

Through his lawyer Sipho Simelane, the suspended judge moved an application for the CJ’s recusal from the hearing in which the judge has been accused of abuse of office when presiding over the matter of the then CJ Ramodibedi vs. the Commissioner General, Swaziland Revenue Authority and another.

During his impeachment proceedings, the then CJ also moved a similar application wanting the CJ, Acting then, and some members of the Judicial Service Commission to recuse themselves from hearing his matter. His application was dismissed and the matter proceeded in his absence and he was fired.

In what was expected to be the start of the hearing, turned out to be a dramatic turn of events as lawyer Simelane jumped from his seat and made the application before the CJ and Judicial Service Commission members, much to the surprise of the CJ who said such an application should have been made in his chambers as per procedure.

Simelane, who had first made an application for postponement of the hearing citing an agreement they failed to reach with the Commission’s counsel lawyer Zweli Jele, submitted that he needed more time to get witnesses, made the second application for recusal after the CJ had indicated that the hearing would proceed.

The CJ took some time to explain to lawyer Simelane that if he had the intention to move an application for recusal, he should have done so when the hearing was supposed to kick off for the first time before it was postponed.

The hearing had been postponed two times before it was again postponed for the third time yesterday evening, just after 6pm.

“I heard you have been practicing for some time now Mr Simelane. I am disappointed because you know the procedure. Such an application cannot be made right here, you should have approached me in my chambers,” the CJ said.

Efforts by Simelane to explain why he failed to make the application in the chambers were unsuccessful as the CJ succinctly stated that the procedure was simple and not debatable, such an application should have been made in the chambers.

Upon seeing that the argument was taking a new twist, the CJ adjourned the hearing and ordered both counsel to report to his chambers where they were locked in for more than an hour before the hearing was finally postponed.

According to the charge sheet, Judge Mpendulo is guilty of serious misbehaviour in that contrary to the integrity expected of a judicial officer, he knowingly and wilfully presided over the matter involving the former CJ Ramodibedi vs. Swaziland Revenue Authority, knowing very well that he was precluded from presiding over the same matter by virtue of the fact that he was conflicted.

He was conflicted in that he had in his capacity as Registrar of the High Court, made both oral and written representations to the SRA and its officials on behalf of the former CJ on the same matter, prior to the institution of the court proceedings. By presiding over the matter, Justice Simelane acted in a manner contrary to his oath of office and with the sole intention of securing a judgment in favour of the former CJ Ramodibedi and this represented an act of abuse of office which is serious misbehaviour within the contemplation of Section 158(2) of the constitution of the Kingdom of Swaziland.

Yesterday’s postponement was the third while Jele had come all prepared with his witnesses who have been in and out of court for the hearing, which has continuously failed to take off.

n Jele said Simelane had all the time to move an application for the CJ’s recusal n Argues that Simelane should have even made same application before appearing for the hearing yesterday afternoon n Calls for hearing to proceed as he was ready to parade three witnesses With the hearing of Judge Mpendulo Simelane postponed for the third time yesterday, counsel for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) lawyer Zweli Jele strongly felt that Simelane’s lawyer Sipho Simelane is ambushing them. “Honourable CJ he should not ambush us, he had enough time to prepare for the hearing and he should have made such an application in your chambers well on time, not like this,” Jele said. Jele said it was disheartening that all his witnesses had been waiting for the whole day to make submissions before the hearing, only to have it postponed for the third time. In fact the CJ had indicated that when the hearing was postponed on Wednesday, it was for the last time and yesterday the hearing was supposed to kick off. At first Simelane failed to arrive on time as the hearing was supposed to start at 2:30pm but when the CJ and commissioners entered the conference room, lawyer Simelane was nowhere to be seen. However, Jele indicated that he had called and said he was held in Matsapha but was on his way and the CJ adjourned, pending his arrival. Upon arrival, the hearing was supposed to begin but lawyer Simelane made the first application for postponement and after realising that the application failed since the CJ and Jele were ready to proceed, he made the second application for the CJ’s recusal, hence Jele felt he was ambushing them.

