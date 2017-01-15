Help me find my son, woman pleads 15/01/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI “Aw shem umfana wami (Oh my poor boy). He is wearing the same sweater as he was the day he disappeared,” Sindi Dlamini said with tears threatening to spill from her reddened eyes as she looked at a picture of her son she hadn’t seen.

Her nephew provided the picture after a request from our news crew and seeing as the one picture which was provided to the police was not available, he showed one which he thought was not clear and stated how he had taken it while they were on the yard using his mobile phone.