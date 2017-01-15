 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Kuhlehla keeping children occupied
 
 

Kuhlehla keeping children occupied

15/01/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI

 Whereas the holidays in the urban areas comprise of children going to the movies, town or watching music videos or fiddling with their electronic gadgets, same cannot be said for those living in rural areas.
“Sibuya kuyohlehla emphakatsi,” three young girls said this past Friday as they walked across the Hawane Dam carrying earth-caked hoes.
The dam wall has a walk-way which enables communities to cross to either side.
The three, Ayanda, a Form Five pupil, Nomuzi (Form Two) and Nokulunga (Grade six) said they took part in the weeding of their chief’s fields on a yearly basis with pleasure.
They labelled the undertaking  pleasurable saying it took them away from their daily chores and enabled them to see some of their friends.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
 
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Help me find my son, woman pleads
Full story
Kuhlehla keeping children occupied
Full story
Acts of sabotage hamper operations at Lufafa
Full story
Got good service? Help us tell the nation where
Full story
Managers ditch Medscheme for SwaziMed
Full story
New Dawn Awaits eSwatini
Full story
THE TRUTH ABOUT NGCOSENI
Full story
Crisis of our education
Full story
Men’s Fashion has gone soft...
Full story
OVER 14 000 APPLY FOR HMCS JOBS - GOODBYE CREATIVITY
Full story
Kasi Flava lives on through HIP HOP
Full story
MTN monthly masters presentation
Full story
Badara ready for any team in semis
Full story
King hailed for his love of the game
Full story
Swallows can win anywhere in the country- Koki
Full story
Same old story as ‘Birds’ win again
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.