Kuhlehla keeping children occupied 15/01/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI Whereas the holidays in the urban areas comprise of children going to the movies, town or watching music videos or fiddling with their electronic gadgets, same cannot be said for those living in rural areas.

“Sibuya kuyohlehla emphakatsi,” three young girls said this past Friday as they walked across the Hawane Dam carrying earth-caked hoes.

The dam wall has a walk-way which enables communities to cross to either side.

The three, Ayanda, a Form Five pupil, Nomuzi (Form Two) and Nokulunga (Grade six) said they took part in the weeding of their chief’s fields on a yearly basis with pleasure.

They labelled the undertaking pleasurable saying it took them away from their daily chores and enabled them to see some of their friends.