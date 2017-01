Acts of sabotage hamper operations at Lufafa 15/01/2017 03:00:00 By Lungelo Nkambule PIGGS PEAK – Operations at the Lomati Gold Mine are being hampered by acts of sabotage which have led to extensive damage to some of the equipment used in the mining process.

Mine management suspects that a section of the mine workers are responsible for these acts hence the belief that mine operations are being sabotaged. These beliefs come in time when the mine workers have downed their tools due to unpaid December salaries.