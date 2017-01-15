Got good service? Help us tell the nation where 15/01/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI With consumers bearing the brunt of the country’s crippling recession, it is disheartening to note there has been an increase of complaints against businesses which rely on the very people they mistreat for income.

Often times the bad stories make the headlines because a dissatisfied customer will most likely share his experience with the whole world while telling good experiences to a few.

According to How Customer Service Works by Susan Gladin, "Studies show that a satisfied customer will tell two to three people about his experience with your company.