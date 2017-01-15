Managers ditch Medscheme for SwaziMed 15/01/2017 03:00:00 STORIES BY SUNDAY REPORTERS As the rigmarole between Medscheme Swaziland and SwaziMed continues, Medscheme Swaziland managers have resigned from the company and are set to join SwaziMed.

The three managers; namely Sicelo Mkhonta, Maggie Khanyile and Dudu Nyembe, all tendered in their resignations to the Acting Manager Ntokozo Ndzabukelwako at the beginning of the month and are currently serving their notice. When the three managers were approached by this publication, they confirmed to have resigned but of the three only one confirmed that the intention was to join SwaziMed. Medscheme Finance Manager Dudu Nyembe, who has been with the company for over three years confirmed she had resigned and would be reporting for work at SwaziMed in February. click here for full edition