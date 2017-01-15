E40 000 a year for grade one 15/01/2017 03:00:00 STORIES BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI With the new academic year starting in a few days in most private schools, the excitement of the festive season is long forgotten as parents have to contend with paying school fees for their children. As more and more parents shy away from the government offered syllabus, under the Free Primary Education system, demand for quality private schools has increased as they prefer to pay for their children to attend low populated classes. Paying Several private schools were approached with a purpose to ascertain what exactly it is that parents are paying for when they fork out their hard earned money. Despite there being wide ranging fees charged by the schools, the reasoning behind the charges in terms of syllabus has been included given a chance to explain what they offered while infrastructure assessment was done by our news crew. Montessori Life Primary School E10 400 - E13 000 per term Situated in Thembelihle, Mbabane, the small entrance is deceptive as it makes it look like the school is quite small. It was only once inside that the vast greens, which make up the play areas, were noted with grounds ending with an under-construction imposing structure of the school hall. With this being a school offering an international syllabus, the fee structure for 2017 states how the Swazi taxpayer is expected to part with E10 400 per term as well as E600 once off for upper primary examinations. On the other hand, pupil’s whose fees are covered by United Nations agencies, embassies and global non-governmental organisations, pay E13 000 per term as well as a once off fee of E600 for upper primary examinations. Explaining the school’s set up; Principal Cindy Kaese said they offered individualised attention to the pupils in their quest to produce all-rounded children. “Each classroom has between 30 and 34 children with two qualified teachers. We ensure that the ratio of children to teacher never exceed 17,” she said. She revealed how the school not only used the Montessori system of disseminating knowledge but was part of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) and cover Independent Examinations Board (IEB) requirements preparing the child for international standards of education. Languages In addition to core subjects, she said the school offered languages like French as well as Portuguese and each child was taught chess from Grade One. “Each class has Montessori equipment which is hands on and enables the pupils to understand better because they are able to manipulate equipment on their own. Library Each class also has a fully equipped library which is a combination of laptops as well as books, enabling children to master researching techniques on their own as early as Grade One,” she said, adding how examinations were only written from Grade Four and further marked in Australia as they were external. Lifeskills Over and above the work they learn in class, children also partake in extra-curricular activities, such as lifeskills, soccer and cricket while other activities such as music and gymnastics are an optional extra which parents pay for separately and are offered by independent service providers who teach the children one on one. She stated that the under construction school hall already has changing rooms for the swimming pool which will be constructed in the near future. In the mean time, the school uses a private pool, for the children’s lessons. Of note is that the school does not offer the Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC). Another school in the same range is Khanyisile Primary School in Madonsa which charges E9 700 per term. Sifundzani Primary in Mbabane charges E6 710 per term, inclusive of infrastructure fees. Private schools offering the Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) There are relatively less pricey schools which offer the Swaziland Primary Certificate syllabus with extra subjects and different extra-curricula activities from government run schools. Premier Independent Primary School (E5 200) Situated in Thembelihle, the school offers all subjects under SPC and incorporate the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) requirements. Added to French as a language taught at the school, they also offer Portuguese. “In the computer lab, all children have their own computers and don’t share so they get to learn to use it independently,” Principal Ndiho said, adding they taught lifeskills, swimming, volleyball, soccer, tennis and ensured that classes did not exceed 25 in total. “All teachers are qualified as there are 10 who possess Diplomas whereas others have Degrees. Usutu Forest Primary which charges E13 165 per term According to their website, the school is a full member of ISASA. The Principal David Jennings said the school does not offer SPC but is registered with Cambridge. “We offer comprehensive academic, sporting, cultural and social programmes including robotics and president’s award.” The school offers the advantage of small classes and very experienced and qualified staff, new and well resourced classrooms with IT capabilities. Facilities With the school located in Mhlambanyatsi, it offers good educational and sporting facilities. The school also offers educational and sport tours to SA. He said, “We have built up a sound reputation of educational excellence. He said they insisted on not more than 22 children per class. He requested that further inquiries on what the school offers be made with him tomorrow seeing as he was out of the country when the interview was held. Siyakhula Private School at E4 000 per term for Grade One Principal Gerald Vambire said the biggest difference with the school is how they insist on teaching children to be morally astute members of society. He stated how they teach the core subjects offered by the SPC examination but go a step further and teach children values such as giving to the less fortunate by partnering with some of the country’s charity organisations and Neighbourhood Care Points in order to create awareness that everyone can make a difference. He said pupils at the school were taught life skills and they have leadership classes as well. “We offer practical arts, have health education groups as well as various sporting activities while imparting the Christian faith to them,” Vambiri said. He explained that they emphasised on reading with a phonetic base and keep their classes below 30. He said the fees include computer and sports fees. n Evangelical Primary School (E4 500) n Jabez School of Excellence E4 570