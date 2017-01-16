Review driver’s public licence age limit – Marwick 16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane LOBAMBA Lomdzala Member of Parliament Marwick Khumalo has called upon the Road Transportation Board (RTB) to review and revert back to the policy which required public transport drivers to be issued with a public driver’s licence at the age of 25 or above to reduce the esalating road accidents.

Khumalo said if the RTB could bring back the policy, the country would witness a reduction in the number of road accidents involving public transport vehicles.

