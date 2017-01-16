 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Review driver’s public licence age limit – Marwick
 
 

Review driver’s public licence age limit – Marwick

16/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane

LOBAMBA Lomdzala Member of Parliament Marwick Khumalo has called upon the Road Transportation Board (RTB) to review and revert back to the policy which required public transport drivers to be issued with a public driver’s licence at the age of 25 or above to reduce the esalating road accidents.
Khumalo said if the RTB could bring back the policy, the country would witness a reduction in the number of road accidents involving public transport vehicles.


click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
MP Buthelezi’s kombi rolls with 10 passengers
Full story
SNAT to be part of Ngcoseni High meetings
Full story
UNISWA to open next month
Full story
Banks strike shifted to April
Full story
Review driver’s public licence age limit – Marwick
Full story
SWAMA awards on the pipeline
Full story
NKOSI SIBANDA MESMERISES AT CUBA NORA CAFE
Full story
NO ‘JAN-WORRY’ AT SOLANI’S NKANDLA
Full story
‘Dazza’ promises fans thriller against ‘Birds’
Full story
‘Ace’ plays blame game after ‘Downs’ defeat
Full story
Ndoda transport ‘Buffs’ to Ingwenyama Cup semis
Full story
End of the road for Moneni Pirates as ‘Downs advance
Full story
‘Bull’ face over E85 000 fine
Full story
Sugar exports to SA firms to almost 80%
Full story
CONSUMERS WOES MOUNTS AS INFLATION HITS 8.7%
Full story
SME DIRECTOR FIRES SHOTS AT ASIAN BUSINESSES
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.