DUMPED WHIZZ KID GETS E140 000 U-TECH COLLEGE SPONSORSHIP

Nolwazi fitting her U-Tech College uniform that was also sponsored by the school.

Record breaking U-Tech College will be sponsoring Nolwazi Dlamini, a former Bethany Primary pupil who was dumped by her father, with a beyond belief E140 000 in school fees.

This was revealed by U-Tech College Principal Mavela Shongwe in an interview with this newspaper.

Shongwe said the E140 000 will cater for Nolwazi’s whole high school stay at U-Tech College.

“Each year the school fees amount to E28 000. The child will be sponsored by us for the next five years,’’ he said.

This adds up to E140 000.

The principal said U-Tech was always glad to empower brilliant minds as youngsters deserved the opportunity to access education, regardless of their situation at their respective homes.

Wishes

After seeing an article (published by the Swazi Observer) about the destitute whizz kid, who attained aggregate 79 per cent in her Standard Five results, Shongwe and the board members of the esteemed institution contacted this publication informing it that Nolwazi had been awarded sponsorship which would cater for her school and boarding fees at U-Tech.

Shongwe informed Nolwazi’s mother, Nomsa Zwane, that U-Tech College, with immediate effect, would pay her Form One school fees of E28 000.

“We will pay for all her high school fees, depending if she wishes to study up to Form Five or Matric. As U-Tech, we cannot let such talent go to waste because of poverty. This is not a loan or an investment plan; it is a kind gesture by the school that she can show gratitude by ensuring a good future for herself,” said a delighted Shongwe. The principal highlighted that they would also make a follow up to ensure that Nolwazi’s father fends for the other children. He said the sponsorship must not be used by the father to run away from his parental responsibilities.

It was also revealed that Nolwazi was not the first child to be sponsored by U-Tech College.

Money

According to Shongwe, parents have an account where they donate to the school, and it is from this fund that they get money to cater for brilliant pupils who are faced with financial challenges.

Other former pupils who were once sponsored include; Amanda Bulunga, who is now studying at University of Cape Town, Gcinile Magongo, who enrolled at the University of Swaziland Mbabane Campus, and Makhosi Gamedze, who is waiting for his Form Five results.

“It is our mandate as U-Tech that we do not chase owing pupils or those whose parents are deceased. Once a pupil is in our system, we make means as the school to ensure that he/she completes high school,” said Shongwe. Nolwazi and seven of her siblings were dumped by their father, Simon Dlamini, who left their homestead in Bethany to seek for jobs in Matsapha and never set foot home again. The genius barely studied because of the devastating conditions in her home; there is no electricity, the room is in shambles, making it prone to aggressive weather conditions.

The whizz kid’s father is alleged to have left the family for a woman he now has four children with.

In total, Dlamini has 12 children; eight from Nolwazi’s mother and four from the new lover.

“He now stays with the family of his new lover across the river. He does not come home anymore nor does he contribute anything in our household. Community members just tell us that he was around but he does not set foot in this house.

School

All my children could not complete high school due to the devastating financial mess we are in. I cannot fend for them all,” said Nolwazi’s mother.

The young girl will be joining one of the best institutions in the country that has always been listed among the top performing schools.

…Who is Nolwazi, father asks reporter

When contacted, Simon Dlamini (father) could not make out who Nolwazi is.

At being reminded that Nolwazi was one of his daughters, the irresponsible father said he was unaware that his daughter was among the cream of the crop in the country’s Standard Five results. “I was not aware of the results because I was at work and I could not buy the newspaper; it is just recently that her mother called me to inform me about Nolwazi’s results,” said Dlamini.

Also, the father of the whizz kid was clueless on the developments of her daughter being sponsored by U-Tech College.

Dlamini revealed that he was only earning E1 500 as a security guard saying that money was not enough to fend for the big family he has.

“My situation is tough, I have been unemployed for a long time and with the many mouths to feed, it is impossible for me to send my children to school,” stated Dlamini, adding he would try to assist Nolwazi once his financial situation improves.

Chairman offers pupil uniform

The school chairman, Richard Dlamini, personally offered to buy school uniform and shoes for Nolwazi Dlamini for her duration at U-Tech.

He pleaded with her to take care of herself and take this opportunity very serious.

“I have daughters who are educated and I wish most women would be educated as they are the ones most prone to abuse; education is the only way that can make them conquer any situations,” the school chairman said. Nomsa Zwane, the mother of the sponsored child, thanked the school for such a dignified act saying God has answered her prayers. “Just recently, my daughter was in tears asking me which school she will attend and I could not give her the answer. God has answered my prayers and I thank you for such a noble act,” said Zwane.