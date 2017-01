Swazi TV report out but not for public 21/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya The much publicised commission of inquiry for STVA (Swaziland television Authority) won’t be made public. This was revealed by Minister of Information Communication and Technology Dumsani Ndlangamandla in an interview on status of the report.

"The report was not meant for public consumption but to help government and the board to ascertain the challenges that faced the national broadcaster," said the minister.