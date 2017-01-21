ITALIANS GET NOD FOR E20M NONDVO DAM STUDY 21/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo Italian Firm, Studio Pietrangeli Consulting Engineers, which comes to the country amid great repute, having worked successfully in a number of African and overseas countries, has won a bid to undertake a feasibility study into the construction of the much-awaited Nondvo Dam.

Dubbed the Mbabane - Manzini multipurpose dam, the Nondvo Dam is expected to ease water unavailability pressures especially in the country’s major cities as experienced during the recent El Nino induced drought and thus avail water in the Mbabane – Manzini development corridor. click here for full edition