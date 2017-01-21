Cops declare 2017 new resolutions 21/01/2017 03:00:00 By Observer on Saturday Reporter National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula has promised that his charges will up the tempo in interdiction strategies to ensure that their vision to keep levels of crime and road accidents to the barest minimum possible is achieved.

"The resolutions have been designed to fit in hand and glove with our guiding policing slogan of "Together Let's Create a Barrier against Crime and Road Traffic Accidents"-"Vuka Ngwane Sibambane Sakhe Lubondza Lwekuvikela Bucala Netingoti Temgwaco", and have been extrapolated from outcomes of the 2016 End of Year Conference."