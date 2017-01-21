‘My manhood is swelling’ 21/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mlondi Mpanza A 53-year-old man of Mvakwelitje has been left with a swelling manhood after he was shot by the police six years ago.

The swelling is caused by two bullets that are lodged in his left foot from the shots fired at him at close range after he was suspected of raping a community member.

Mbhunywana Magagula narrated this sad ordeal yesterday at the Royal Swaziland Police headquarters where he had gone to seek audience with the National Police Commissioner, Isaac Mmemo Magagula to report how he lived in anguish which he suffered at the hands of police. click here for full edition