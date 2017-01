Nkonzo Hlatshwako to be chief 21/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya South African based Swazi lawyer and former Chairman of the Swaziland Competition Commission Nkonzo Hlatshwako is being prepared to take over as Chief of Mlindazwe, under the Gege Inkhundla.

Hlatshwako was also once appointed by the King to serve in the Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) which was led by the late Prince Logcogco (Mangaliso).

Nkonzo is the son to the late Chief Velamuva and Princess Sehlephi.