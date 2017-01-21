 
JSC dismisses Judge Mpendulo’s application

21/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule

Suspended High Court Judge Mpendulo Simelane has lost the battle to have the Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala recuse himself from his (Simelane’s) impeachment proceedings.
This follows a ruling made by the Judicial Service Commission, (JSC) which dismissed Simelane’s application for the CJ’s recusal in the matter.
In a five minute ruling the Chief Justice said, “We have considered submissions by both parties in the application for recusal, and the ruling is made, the application is dismissed” the CJ said.

