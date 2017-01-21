POLICE INSURANCE COVER SORTED – PM

REMARKS: Prime Minister Dr. Sibusiso Dlamini yesterday told police officers that government has finally resolved the long outstanding matter of police insurance cover and promised pensioneers a “late” Dvuladvula”.

Speaking at Matsapha Police College where he bid farewell to retired officers and also attended a function where the National Commissioner Isaaac Magagula presented his strategy for the New Year, prime minister said the insurance cover will be backdated to 2009. The aim of the insurance cover is to compensate those officers or security officers who would either die in the line of duty or get injured whilst executing their functions.

Dr Dlamini told the officers the matter had now been finalised.

He said a separate fund will be established and managed by the Ministry of Finance which will add an amount to the workmen’s compensation award that is made in respect of each accident.

Revealed

The Prime Minister also revealed that the amount to be added will be calculated based on the award and government will add 50 per cent to the amount of the Workmen’s compensation. The premier also said: “the new regulations will be submitted to parliament next month. Once approved by parliament, the regulations will be implemented immediately and backdated to claims since August 16, 2009 - the date of the tragic incident at Mantabeni”. The Mantabeni incident on investigation claimed the life of a traffic police Daniel Matsenjwa, who on suspicion gave chase to a car that took the direction towards Mhlambanyatsi.

It was in Mantabeni where he lost his life after the occupants alighted from their car and stoned him to death.

Another officer Mshuco Matsebula was gunned down on duty near Mhlaleni by a heavily armed suspect who was also shot and killed on the spot. The prime minister also appealed for the speedy promulgation of important legislations. He said the administrative arm of government should avail itself fully to assist the legislature, in the coming 4th Session of the 10th Parliament, to complete its work on the Police Bill, Crime Prevention Bill and the Public Order Bill.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini promised to work with the Public Service Pension Fund and all other stakeholders on addressing the issue of living adjustments for pensioners when agreements have been reached on the negotiation table.

The prime minister addressing a concern raised by the chairman of the Swaziland Police Retired officers James ‘JC’ Magagula, whose rank was that of Assistant Commissioner upon retirement.

Note

“I don’t know whether I will call it ‘Dvudvula’ or what but I have taken note of your concerns and I will work with all concerned parties so that we can make it easier for your concerns to be addressed like maybe it becomes automatic once agreement is reached,” said the Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini much laughter for using the popular word of Dvudvula.

Pensioners have been complaining to government about lack of improvement in their pension benefits every time civil servants get a raise.

This time they took it upon themselves to establish a team of retired civil servants to engage government on the matter, saying the money they receive is no longer sufficient for their needs.

The Prime Minister also applauded the Police Service for their approach of tackling the recent arrival on the crime scene of cybercrime. The premier said “such approach should be commended, as we see the response to His Majesty’s appeal during the 2016 Police Day, when he directed the Police to keep abreast of this sphere of criminality”.