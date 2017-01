Survivor of Caroline crash transferred to Benoni 25/01/2017 03:00:00 By GuguSimelane ONE of the survivors of the Sunday night Caroline accident has been transferred to Benoni.

BanotsileKhanyile was yesterday transferred to Sunshine Hospital in EctonvilleBenoni.

She was amongst the three passengers who were on board the Swazi registered BMW which was involved in a head-on collision that occurred along the old coal mine on Wonderfontein road in Caroline on Sunday night. click here for full edition