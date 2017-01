Man blows off boy’s (4) brains with shot gun 25/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by SandileNkambule A misunderstanding between a 70-year-old man and his neighbours nearly ended fatally when he armed himself before blowing off the brains of the neighbour’s four-year-old boy.

The incident that happened at Mambane area in the Lubombo region and it still rings fresh in the minds of a Matsenjwa family, which nearly buried the young boy who is alleged to have been a victim of circumstances. click here for full edition