Cop fired for dagga dealing 25/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane CONSTABLE Sipho Mdluli has been fired from the Royal Swaziland Police Service (RSP).

This comes after he was convicted by the Nhlangano Magistrate’s Court on October 19, 2016 for contravening the Pharmacy Act. He was found in possession of dagga at the Lavumisa border gate.

A statement sent by Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba states that the dismissal is with effect from today.

Mdluli was sent a dismissal letter signed by the National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula.