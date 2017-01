Businessman takes RTB to court for public transport permit 25/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule HE had applied for a public transport permit from RTB and had expected to get one, but businessman Mfanufikile Mashaba has been suffering irreparable harm as he never got any licence after having bought a brand new Toyota Quantum.

RTB is the Road Transportation Board (RTB).

Mashaba has since dragged the RTB to court in a bid to get a permit as the kombi has been not generating any income for him. click here for full edition