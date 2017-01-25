I regret not giving prostitute E100 - alleged rapist

AN alleged rapist said he regrets not giving a ‘prostitute’ E100 after she offered sexual services to him as this landed him in court.
Victor Da Costa was arrested for allegedly raping a woman while at Fairview area, it is said the accused threatened to stab the complainant with a knife if she refused to comply.
Da Costa has however pleaded not guilty to the charge, instead he told the court that the complainant was a prostitute who offered sexual services in return for money.
click here for full edition
Comments (0 posted):
Post your comment