I regret not giving prostitute E100 - alleged rapist 25/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi AN alleged rapist said he regrets not giving a ‘prostitute’ E100 after she offered sexual services to him as this landed him in court.

Victor Da Costa was arrested for allegedly raping a woman while at Fairview area, it is said the accused threatened to stab the complainant with a knife if she refused to comply.

Da Costa has however pleaded not guilty to the charge, instead he told the court that the complainant was a prostitute who offered sexual services in return for money. click here for full edition