Supreme Court first session resumes Feb 6 25/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule WITH the year having already begun, the First Session of the Supreme Court is expected to resume on February 6 2017, it has been revealed.

According to a notice issued by Supreme Court Registrar Lungile Msimango, the first session of the Supreme Court is expected to last up until May 31, 2017 while the second session is expected to begin on July ,1 2017 to November 30, 2017. click here for full edition