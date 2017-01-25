DRAMA AS SCHOOLS OPEN

WAITING: Some of the pupils who were hoping to get accepted at Phumelele.

THE first day of school was quite a nightmare and a bad experience for some parents as they ran helter-skelter trying to secure last minute spaces for their children in many of the top performing schools in the capital city.

Some of the schools that were a hive of activity included St Mark’s, Ka-Boyce and St Francis High Schools, to mention a few.

Even though some parents managed to secure admission for their children, not all were happy with the way they got the spaces since they had to wait for almost eight hours before their children were admitted.

One parent, who was interviewed afterwards, said most of the pupils who were admitted on the last minute were admitted on the basis of their performance. “However, it is sad for those that did not perform exceptionally well.”

Another demotivated parent said her child will have to continue at her old school after she had not been accepted in the urban schools. Some of the parents said without sufficient qualified teachers in rural schools, space scarcity would get worse in the urban schools because that is where everyone was targeting to take their children.

“The exodus of pupils in rural school to those in the urban area will be high and the demand for more schools in town will be higher,” said an aggrieved parent, who highlighted that he was struggling to secure a place for his daughter in form one despite obtaining a Second Class pass.

Menzi Dlamini, who was among the many worried parents, said he recently moved to Mbabane but has not been able to bring his family to the city because of uncertainty regarding space for his child.

“I don’t know whether there is a point in waiting any longer because the schools have already started,” said the police officer, now stationed in Mbabane.

Most parents were yesterday found moving from one school to the other trying to find spaces for their children. Amongst the schools visited by the newspaper were St Mark’s High, St Marks Primary, Lozitha High School to mention a few.

One principal said each year come admission time it was always the same old scenario.

“Even though much has been said and debated regarding early application of pupils in schools, parents still come in January to look for spaces,” he said.

The principal said administrators were dealing with a huge number of pupils on the waiting list, while many pupils were still wondering whether they would get into school or not. “The limitation of spaces in our Swazi schools is very sad for the pupils since some spend a week looking for spaces,” said the principal.

‘Second chance for Lozitha failures’

LOZITHA High pupils who were amongst those who did not perform well in the 2016 Junior Certificate results will be admitted back to the school this year.

However, their admission will be strictly on terms and conditions.

Speaking to Lozitha High Principal Mandla Mathabela yesterday he said they will not chase away their repeating pupils but will apply some terms and conditions to be discussed between the parents, principal and teachers on Saturday.

However, Mathabela said most of the pupils who did not do well in JC had left for private schools and Matric offering schools.

“We will call a parents’ meeting on Saturday whereby we will meet with them to discuss some of the things that will enable the reaping pupils to pass,” he said.

implement

He said the meeting with parents was part of trying to implement new strategies to help transform the school’s results.

Mathabela said he was not sure of the number of the returning pupils since as they were still busy with the admissions yesterday.

Lufafa pupils miss school as river flooded

MOST pupils from Lufafa Primary missed the first day of school after they failed to cross the reportedly flooded Lufafa River.

Some parents had to help their children cross the river while some had to turn back their children because of fears of attempting to cross the flooded river.

“Most of the children who were turned back were those going for Grade One at the school. Most parents had fears that their children might drown while trying to cross,” said one parent.

According to the parent this has been happening for years now. “Lufafa Primary people do not attend school when it rains heavily because there is no bridge at the river,” she said.

However, yesterday it was very sad because it was first day of school for some pupils. “We hope one day the ministry of works and public transport will construct a foot bridge for our children,” she said.

She felt government was neglecting rural schools since this matter had been reported to the ministry long ago but still they have not done anything to solve the situation.