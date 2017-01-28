Police open inquest on death of chief’s Inkhosikati 28/01/2017 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane Following wide gaps and suspicions of murder into the death of Gucuka Chief’s Inkhosikati LaNdwandwe, wife to late Chief Dlamini, police have instituted an enquiry into the circumstances that led to her murder.

This was confirmed by Police Information and Communications Officer, Superintendent Khulani Mamba.

A cloud of controversy surrounds the death of the elderly woman, in her 80s, especially because herself being a princess from the Ndwandwe clansmen, she was to appoint the successor to the late chief and met her death just on the eve of exercising that duty. click here for full edition