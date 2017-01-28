Gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died 28/01/2017 03:00:00 By Majaha Nkonyane It has been confirmed that after a long battle with stomach TB and liver complications, award-winning gospel star Lundi Tyamara has died at the age of 38.

Sources close to the musician confirmed he died at Edenvale hospital at 12.40 am yesterday morning. The Ndixolele hit maker was moved to ICU on Monday after his condition took a turn for the worse. Insiders confirmed that the singer was placed on oxygen machines as his liver “had practically stopped working. click here for full edition