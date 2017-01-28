Prince Majaha donates 1 400 exercise books to Ekwetsembeni Special School 28/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya Prince Majaha donated 1 400 exercise books to Ekwetsembeni special school.

the prince, through his representative, said the exercise books had been sourced through a company called Vista Plus that operates in 16 countries, with the nearest branch in Maputo.

Prince Majaha said; "I will be coming back to help out in other areas at the school, I also urge all companies and Swazis in general to donate to the special school". The school is in dire need of many utilities and support staff as most of the children have different needs and challenges.