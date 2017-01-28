Taiwan Scholarships galore 28/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sicelo Maziya The Embassy of the Republic of China Taiwan is giving out full scholarships to Swazi students who want to further their studies in Taiwan.

All students who wish to try their luck in learning in the Republic of China on Taiwan are informed that applications will be opened from February 1 until March 31, 2017.

The embassy announced the availability of the ‘Taiwan Scholarship 2017’ saying the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will provide financial support to all the recipients from the Kingdom of Swaziland to pursue undergraduate, Master’s or Ph.D degrees from the universities in Taiwan.

The Taiwan embassy scholarship package for those who will be successful will be a one direct-route, economy class return air ticket, a monthly stipend of NT$ 25 000 (around 10 623 Emalangeni) for taking the one-year Mandarin Chinese course and NT$ 30,000 (around 12 748 Emalangeni) for undergraduate, Masters or Ph.D degrees. click here for full edition