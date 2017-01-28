KING MOURNS EX-PM OBED’S DEATH 28/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo His Majesty King Mswati III has always had an eye for great people and in the late former Prime Minister Obed Dlamini, his appreciation was aroused by his integrity.

That is precisely what prompted the King to appoint the former teacher, banker, farmer and unionist as the country’s fifth Prime Minister (PM) in a period from 1989 to 1993.

The King has mourned the death of the former prime minister, who was yesterday described as a hero, a leader in his own right, a diplomat and a shrewd businessman.