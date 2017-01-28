King appoints permanent supreme court judges 28/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule BIG GUNS: The newly appointed judges posing for a group photo after the swearing in ceremony. His Majesty King Mswati III has appointed Attorney General Majahenkhaba Dlamini and three others to be permanent judges of the Supreme Court of Swaziland. The other three justices are Principal Judge Stanley Maphalala, Judge Jacobus Annandale and veteran lawyer Robert Cloete, who in the recent past acted as Supreme Court Judges. The appointments were announced by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Edgar Hillary during a press conference held in his offices. The appointments by His Majesty comes after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had openly advertised the new posts for permanent judges of the Supreme Court following a boycott by the Law Society of Swaziland (LSS) which called for the appointment of the judges on a permanent basis as opposed to acting ones. Making the briefing, Hillary said following the long standing challenges of limited justices and the need for permanent Supreme Court judges, His Majesty in his wisdom had found it prudent to appoint more justices in order to strengthen the Judiciary. “It is my honour to announce the following judges who have been appointed by the King and we wish them well as they execute their duties,” Hillary said. The now former attorney general is joining his predecessor Phesheya Dlamini in the Supreme Court. Justice Majahenkhaba Dlamini is a scholar of constitutional law, and in fact was the Secretary of the Constitution Drafting Committee led by Prince David. It will not be for the first time he serves in the Supreme Court bench as during the mini-crisis in the Supreme Court, Dlamini served briefly as the acting Judge. The same is true of Justice Cloete. Justice Annandale is one of the senior judges and was at one point the acting Chief Justice of the kingdom. Female lawyer appointed High Court Judge Lawyer Doris Shabalala has joined two female justices of the High Court as she has been appointed High Court Judge. Shabalala was yesterday appointed by His Majesty, together with lawyers John Magagula and Cyril Maphanga as announced by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Edgar Hillary. Hillary said gender balance is always key in such appointments and having another female judge shows that such has been considered. elevated With Justices Jacobus Annandale and Principal Judge Stanley Maphalala having been elevated to the positions of Supreme Court Judges, this effectively means the three newly appointed judges will fill in as High Court judges. The other female Judge Ester Ota, is no longer with the High Court after having served the country for some time. King appoints Judge Dumsani Mazibuko Acting Judge President His Majesty the King has appointed Industrial Court Judge Dumsani Mazibuko as Acting Judge President of the Industrial Court of Appeal. Judge Mazibuko takes over from Judge Nkosinathi Nkonyane who has been acting Industrial Court President for years following the suspension of Justice Sifiso Sibande, the substantive Judge President since June 2010. The justice minister stated the appointment of the judges was with immediate effect. Meanwhile, on Tuesday Registrar of the Supreme Court Lungile Msimango placed a notice informing legal practitioners of the first session of the Supreme. The first session of the Supreme Court is expected to resume on February 6. According to a notice issued by the office of the registrar, the first session of the Supreme Court is expected to take up until May 31, 2017 whilst the second session is expected to begin on July 1 to November 30, 2017. This is in accordance to Section 139 (5) and 142 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Swaziland. Chief justice swears them in Having been announced as Judges of the Supreme and High Courts by Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Edgar Hillary yesterday morning, Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala later swore them in in the afternoon. Before swearing them in, the CJ made a preliminary statement in which he lauded His Majesty for having made the appointments and blessed the judges. “I would like to first of all thank the King for blessing the judges of both the Supreme and High Courts,” the CJ said. He also thanked government for having availed the post before proceeding swear them in before the Judicial Service Commission members. The judges swore they will pay allegiance to His Majesty King Mswati III, his heirs and successors, and that they will while carrying out their duties, do so in all fairness before asking God to help them. However, Acting Judge President of the Industrial Court of Appeal Dumisani Mazibuko, was not present during the swearing-in yesterday afternoon. Bayethe - Law Society In an interview with LSS Secretary Bongani ‘Bhanyaza’ Mdluli said they were elated when receiving the news of the appointment of Supreme Court judges on a permanent basis. Mdluli said they were content with the fact that what they had all along been seeking has been availed and thanked His Majesty for having appointed the Supreme Court judges. “We are as a Society happy that our concerns have been addressed and all we can say for now is ‘Bayethe’ to His Majesty. Our President (Ben Simelane) will however issue a full statement on Monday during the official opening of the High Court,” Mdluli said. He also thanked the prime minister, the chief justice and all stakeholders involved in having made it possible that the Supreme Court judges are appointed on permanent basis. The LSS has been advocating for the appointment of appointment of Supreme Court judges on a permanent basis. They had been calling upon the Judicial Service Commission to stop appointing the judges on an acting basis arguing this was in fact unconstitutional. So serious such that they took up the matter a notch up by boycotting the Supreme Court which was supposed to have begun but was later postponed as a result. The LSS further called upon all its members not to accept the appointment of Supreme Court judge on an acting basis. AG’s post vacant The appointment of Majahenkhaba Dlamini to the Supreme Court bench has left vacant the position of attorney general. Unless a decision is made anytime sooner than Monday when the High Court business is officially opened, Deputy Attorney General Sifiso Khumalo, who is otherwise known as Indvuna Mashampu of Ezulwini, will fill his shoes. Khumalo was appointed into this position by His Majesty King MswatiIII early last year after the retirement of Sabelo Matsebula. It is customary that during the official opening of the High Court, the AG and the Law Society president delivers their speeches ahead of the main address by the chief justice. Supreme Court Justices; 1. Bheki Maphalala CJ 2. Phesheya Dlamini SC 3. Stanley Maphalala SC 4. Majahenkhaba Dlamini SC 5. Jacobus Annandale SC 6. Robert Cloete SC NB: CJ = Chief Justice SC = Supreme Court High Court Justices; 1. Qinisile Mabuza J. 2. Mbutfo Mamba J. 3. Nkululeko Hlophe J. 4. Mumsy Dlamini J. 5. Mpendulo Simelane J. 6. Titus Mlangeni J. 7. Sipho Nkosi J. 8. Mzwandile Fakudze J. 9. Ticheme Dlamini J. 10. Doris Shabalala J. 11. Cyril Maphanga J. 12. John Magagula J. NB: J = Judge