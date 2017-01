Cop arrested for docket ‘trade’ 31/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta DOCKETS of suspects are reportedly sold at the Nhlangano Police Station where officers are reportedly making money out of such a ‘trade’.

Following this scandal, one police officer has been reportedly arrested and amongst many he faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

He was arrested by his colleagues on Saturday after a thorough investigation on how a docket vanished in the station. click here for full edition