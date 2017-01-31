Judiciary needs at least 35 Judges 31/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sandile Nkambule Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala said it was his hope that ultimately they attain a minimum of 35 Judges.

He said 15 Judges should be at the High Court, five at the Industrial court, five at the Industrial court of appeal, as well as 10 at the Supreme Court.

Similarly, the Chief Justice said they require 22 posts for magistrates since the number of cases in the country's courts is greatly alarming and require an adequate number of judicial officers.