King lands another top African role

AWARD: Prime Minister Dr. Sibusiso Dlamini gestures after receiving the award.

His Majesty King Mswati III has been nominated chairperson of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

He was nominated for Swaziland’s recognised progress against malaria, on track to eliminate by 2022

His Majesty King Mswati III succeeds President of Chad, Idriss DébyItno as Chair of ALMA. The king is also chairman of SADC a position he assumed last year.

The announcement was made at the ALMA Heads of State and government meeting during the 28th African Union Summit yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Sibusiso Dlamini welcomed the opportunity to chair ALMA on behalf His Majesty King Mswati III. He is representing the King at the summit.

“Malaria control and elimination has been a priority for Swaziland. Through my commitment and that of my people, I have provided significant domestic resources to combat malaria. I am pleased with our progress and look forward to eliminating this terrible disease from the countries. Regional cooperation has been key to Swaziland’s success. In my role as ALMA Chair, I look forward to working with other African Heads of State and Government to achieve a malaria-free Africa,” said the King through the PM.

Joy Phumaphi, Executive Secretary of ALMA welcomed His Majesty King Mswati III as the next chairperson of ALMA. “The Kingdom’s leadership in fighting malaria is a powerful model for the continent.

The commitment at every level in the Kingdom of Swaziland is driving remarkable progress. Fighting malaria is a priority, and it is paying off,” said Phumaphi.

About ALMA

Founded in 2009, ALMA is a ground-breaking coalition of African Heads of State and Governments working across the Kingdom of Swaziland and regional borders to achieve a malaria-free Africa by 2030. All African Union member countries are members of ALMA. The ALMA Scorecard for Accountability & Action is an important tool, which tracks progress and drives action.

The ALMA Awards for Excellence celebrate exemplary leadership in malaria control and elimination efforts. The Awards are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of leaders and experts in the areas of health, academia and the private sector.