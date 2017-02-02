 
African leaders recognise King’s leadership skills

02/02/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini

AFRICAN Heads of State have commended and recognised leadership skills displayed by His Majesty King Mswati III.
This has been evident when the Swaziland delegation which represented the country in the African Union (AU) summit, which was held in Ethiopia, returned home with two major honours bestowed on His Majesty.
The heads of state elected the King into the position of deputy chairman of the AU, amongst three other deputies who make a committee known as the AU Bureau.

