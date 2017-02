Mbhuleni community cop, 3 others punished for cheating 02/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi A Mbhuleni community policeman got more than he bargained for when he was caught cheating during the on-going army recruitment exercise at Kwaluseni Inkhundla yesterday.

The community policeman, identified as Msibi, was among the hundreds of people who braved the scorching heat to attend the Kwaluseni Inkhundla army recruitment exercise conducted by the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF). click here for full edition