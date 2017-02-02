4 Swazis die on the spot in S. Africa car accident

Four Swazis died in a horrific car accident in South Africa on Saturday morning.

It is said there were five Swazis travelling in the vehicle that was involved in the horror crash.

The survivor is reportedly in a critical state.

The accident happened near Klerksdorp.

Information gathered is that the car the Swazis were travelling in was involved in a collision with another vehicle where it is alleged there were also lives lost.

It is said the accident occurred at around 2am on Saturday and close relatives of some of the victims received the sad news early in the morning.

The man who is currently fighting for his life was identified as Lucky Matsebula.

He was in a comma, but late yesterday, it was reported that he was now responding to treatment.

While information remains scanty regarding the identities of the other Swazis who got killed, one has been identified as Ntokozo Mlilo, who it is believed had gone to SA to visit his uncle.

It is said Mlilo would visit his uncle in SA anytime he wished. It is said his home is at Mkhitsini, but spent almost all his childhood at his mother’s parental home at Maseyisini.

His family members left for SA this week to get his body home and established what really happened.

One of the close relatives said Mlilo’s body was expected to arrive in the country earlier in the week.

“Some family members left for SA this week to fetch his body. It was early on Saturday when we received the news.

body

“ We are expecting Ntokozo’s body to arrive today (yesterday) and have it taken to the Nhlangano Funeral Parlour where it is to be kept. Family members have agreed that he should be buried this coming Sunday at Maseyisini. Otherwise, they were five in total and Ntokozo is among the four who died on the spot,” said the relative.

The relative said it was still not easy to know where the other three Swazis originated from.

“It was all Swazis who were traveling in the car belonging to a friend from South Africa. We have not been informed about the other three who are also deceased,” said a close relative.

By yesterday, Matsebula was showing slight improvement as he was able to mumble something compared to the day he was admitted to hospital.

treatment

“Lucky is seemingly now responding to treatment even though it is not easy. We have been informed that he is able to mumble something unlike when he was admitted as he was unable to talk and remained in a comma,” said a relative.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba said it was difficult to have any information about the accident as it occurred in another country.

“We are without any information to that effect as it is an accident which took place in SA. Relatives are better positioned to give all the information you need,” said Supt Mamba.