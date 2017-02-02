Nazarene university closed indefinitely

FEES MUST FALL: SANU students marching to the ministry of labour and social security to deliver a petition. (Pic: Gugu Simelane)

The Southern African Nazarene University (SANU) has been closed indefinitely.

This follows a class boycott by students that started on Monday at the University.

The boycott relates to, among other issues, allowances.

Yesterday, the students of the faculty of health and those of the faculty of education woke up to a shocker when they were handed a letter by the university’s administration stating that the institution was closing indefinitely. The university’s Registrar, Stanley Ngwane signed the letter.

“It has been noted that you have ignored the advice to resume lectures. Senate has resolved to close the institution indefinitely,” reads the letter.

It further ordered the students to vacate the premises of the SANU Manzini campus by 2pm yesterday.

The letter states that prior to reaching the decision to close the institution indefinitely, SANU’s Senate met on January 31, to receive and consider the report from the Dean of Student Affairs (DSA) office with regard to the boycott.

“A list of grievances was also considered by Senate to establish the cause of the action.

“It was noted that you have convened a number of unconstitutional meetings in which you eventually resolved to boycott classes. Senate views this boycott as unlawful as it was reported that none of the meetings duly constituted in accordance with SRC’s constitution,” states the letter

The students had been advised to return to class yesterday at 7:30am which the students from both the health faculty and the education faculty failed to do.

…Students march, deliver petition in Mbabane

Students of the Southern African Nazarene University (SANU), have resorted to seek the ministry of labour and social security’s intervention on their grievances with the institution.

Yesterday afternoon, throngs of students travelled from their campus in Manzini to the ministry of labour and social security in Mbabane to deliver a petition which outlined the frustrations that gave birth to the class boycott. The students were led by the faculty of health Student Representative Council (SRC) President, Zamokuhle Mamba and the faculty of education SRC President, Phumlani Nkambule.

The students toy-toyed en-route to the ministry of labour in song. They were however, stopped in their tracks by police who were stationed right at the entrance of the inter-ministerial complex which also houses the ministry of labour and social security.

The students were asked to gather at the entrance by the guard house where the ministry’s officials would meet them to receive the petition. The petition was received by the ministry’s Sipho Maseko accompanied by Acting Under Secretary Gugu Ginindza.

Nkambule read out the petition before he handed it over to Maseko.

The petition stated that the gist of the class boycott is the issue of insufficient clinical and teaching practice and the issue of project allowances.

“We are requesting the ministry to give us the information on why our practical allowances are not the same as those of other universities. Making matters worse is the fact that our practical allowances were reduced from E3 100 to E2 882. This happened without us being notified of the shortfall in our clinical allowances,” states the petition.

The petition states that it is for these reasons that they request the ministry to address the students on the issues since they suspect that the university’s administration is withholding their practical allowances. The petition further states that they have witnessed an ‘ungodly tuition increment’.

“We signed an agreement that government is going to pay for us a certain amount as tuition fee for the period that we are going to spend at SANU, depending on the duration of the course.

What concerns us most is the fact that the university’s administration has lately served us with a memorandum notifying us of an ungodly increment in our tuition fees without notifying our sponsor, meaning that the university has bridged our agreement,” states the petition.

The petition further sought for intervention on the issue of the shortfall in uniform and book allowances. It states that the students were served with a memorandum notifying them that there was a shortfall in the book allowances, which, according to them, is surprising as they did not receive any books from the university.

“We would like to know from your office if you are aware that the university is deducting our allowance to cover for the shortfall on the tuition allowances.

“This act therefore, means that students no longer have a lodging allowance which is used to rent accomodation,” states the petition.