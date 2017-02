King well placed to spread spirit of peace in Africa - Mgwagwa 05/02/2017 03:05:00 STORIES BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI Minister of Foreign affairs Mgwagwa Gamedze has commended His Majesty King Mswati III’s call for dialogue to discuss national issues and said this was also needed on the continent.

His Majesty reiterated the need for dialogue during the opening of the fourth session of the 10th parliament on Friday when he stated how the country continued to pride itself in preserving a culture of dialogue to discuss national issues. click here for full edition