Scores leave Correctional entrance exam dejected

05/02/2017 03:03:00 STORIES BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI

 “Only those who had the questions prior to entering the examination room will pass this entrance test,” a medical doctor said as she left Swaziland College of Technology (SCOT) premises yesterday morning.
She admitted to have had a tough time with the questions posed by His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) examiners.
“I didn’t want to make a fool of myself and left all those questions blank,” she said, adding how in her several years of academic learning, it was the first test she felt she would fail so dismally.

