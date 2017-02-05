TEATQ group welcomes King’s speech on education 05/02/2017 03:05:00 By Zwelethu Dlamini Good news for education sector as His Majesty calls for qualified teachers in schools.

The King made the call during the official opening of the fourth session of the 10th parliament on Friday.

The King stated that government would continue to support Free Primary Education (FPE) through ensuring that schools have qualified teachers, among other provisions. Upon learning of this call, degree teachers running a campaign named ‘To each according to qualification’ (TEATQ) anticipate good news. click here for full edition