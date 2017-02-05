Educate Swazis on business –Asian businessmen 05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Zwelethu Dlamini Lack of business management skills among Swazi entrepreneurs have been cited as the reason for their failure.

This was the feeling shared by most of the Asian businessmen who operate retail outlets in the town centres.

A number of retail outlets in the major towns were visited and the shop owners spared their time to share their views.

During the interview, the businessmen were asked to share their secret to success in business and give their opinions on what caused Swazi owned businesses to fail. They were also asked to state the challenges facing their businesses. click here for full edition