 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
Online Edition1!
  
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Educate Swazis on business –Asian businessmen
 
 

Educate Swazis on business –Asian businessmen

05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Zwelethu Dlamini

Lack of business management skills among Swazi entrepreneurs have been cited as the reason for their failure.
This was the feeling shared by most of the Asian businessmen who operate retail outlets in the town centres.
A number of retail outlets in the major towns were visited and the shop owners spared their time to share their views.
share
During the interview, the businessmen were asked to share their secret to success in business and give their opinions on what caused Swazi owned businesses to fail. They were also asked to state the challenges facing their businesses.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
King well placed to spread spirit of peace in Africa - Mgwagwa
Full story
TEATQ group welcomes King’s speech on education
Full story
Scores leave Correctional entrance exam dejected
Full story
Educate Swazis on business –Asian businessmen
Full story
Ngi-grand! - Magobetane tells parliamentarians
Full story
African Leadership, Question Marks?
Full story
Well, he’s your Trump!
Full story
Political hypocrisy
Full story
It was love at first sight...
Full story
The gentleman of class
Full story
THE MONTH OF ‘LOVE’
Full story
Sibandze in E4 000 Pick n Pay Marathon
Full story
Matsapha Utd hand Tycoons’ 5-1 thrashing
Full story
Ex Wanderers defender Makarati joins Witbank Spurs
Full story
Chakupewa takes over at Ivan Hoe
Full story
Premier League players give it to Birds
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.