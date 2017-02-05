Ngi-grand! - Magobetane tells parliamentarians 05/02/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza An upbeat Magobetane Mamba showed all and sundry that he is ready for his political comeback as he told everyone in parliament he was ‘grand over,’ meaning he had fully recovered from his sickness.

He did this during the state opening of Parliament on Friday where he assured parliamentarians he was fit and ready to execute his responsibilities.

However, this might seem to have come a little too late as his poor health over the past months saw him forfeiting his cabinet seat where he served as the minister of public service. click here for full edition