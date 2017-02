Asian Probe taken out of context - Mgwagwa 05/02/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI The probe into Asians in the country was taken out of context and no one was bold enough to say it was losing direction, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mgwagwa Gamedze said this past Friday.

He was responding to questions on whether United States of America President Donald Trump's executive order to ban nationals from seven countries was not similar to the ban on Asians which was called for by parliamentarians mid-last year.