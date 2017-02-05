Senate President Gelane Zwane.

With speculation rife on reasons behind Senate President Gelane Zwane’s lapse during the parliamentary state opening on Friday, she has revealed her disappointment at the way things turned out.

“All the preparations were marred. I am so disappointed,” she said, during an interview yesterday.

She was disappointed that such a spectacle had to play itself out in front of their majesties and the nation.

“Even I was confused by what happened. I took the speech, opened to read it, and you won’t believe it! The words just disappeared,” she said.

“They just disappeared,” she said after some time of reflecting, adding, “I don’t know. I can’t even begin to tell you what happened there as it was my first time that something like this ever happened to me.”

She said the experience taught her that the powers of darkness were real, “I guess my experience means I have come of age,” she said, adding how the devil should not think he would have the last say in all of this.

Zwane’s glitch came in the form of her asking for her speech while it was in her hands as she tried to read the salutations. Her speech is made yearly before His Majesty King Mswati III addresses the nation during the opening of parliament.

With Zwane being unable to read her speech, Speaker Themba Msibi took over and read it on her behalf.

During yesterday’s interview, she lamented how she had spent days contemplating on how best to put her message across and thought she had a good speech befitting the occasion, “I was so disappointed about my beautiful speech,” she said several times, adding how their Majesties expected to hear her deliver it as she had assured the nation during preparations that everything was in order.

She decried the other mishaps which happened during the opening such as His Majesty’s microphone not working properly and SBIS technician Mbuyazwe Dlamini losing his kanga while fixing it. She said she noted all those occurrences and could only pray that nothing greater happens.

In the speech which she failed to read, Zwane stated how His Majesty had given them a mandate to continue passing bills and policies that provide the required impetus towards the national vision of attaining first world status by 2022. She stated how she hoped that the current crop of parliamentarians would have passed all bills by the end of their term next year.

Further, she invited the nation to play a more active role in the legislative process as the number of people that responded to invitations by parliament to make submissions on bills that are being scrutinised by either chamber was disappointing.

