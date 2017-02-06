 
Soldier cracks father’s skull with brick, breaks his arm with shovel

06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sizwe Dlamini

A soldier from Nsangwini cracked his father’s skull with a brick before breaking his arm with a shovel.
Seaman Dlamini got the shock of his life when his own son and member of the Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF) assaulted him with a brick, shovel and a gardening pick.
The incident happened at the Dlamini homestead at Nsangwini at around noon yesterday.  Dlamini was first hit with a brick that cracked his skull, causing him to bleed profusely.

