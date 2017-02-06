4 arrested for stealing a ‘Dubai’ at dealership 06/02/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi Following a criminal trend whereby import cars famously known as Dubais have recently been reported to be stolen while parked at dealerships by criminals, police have made a major break through.

A gang of four has been arrested in connection with one vehicle which was stolen at a dealership in Matsapha.

Sabelo Gabile Ginindza (38), Mncedisi Macford Khumalo (32), Njalofutsi Malungisa Dlamini (31) and Mlamuli Thembelihle Mkhwanazi (24) were arrested by Matsapha police after they were caught near Motor Land driving the vehicle which was reported to be stolen from Muhammad Usman.