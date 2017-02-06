 
Child found dumped at Emgconyeni area

06/02/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi

An 18-month-old baby was found dumped by its mother in the bushes at an area known as Emgconyeni in Mafutseni.
Information gathered was that the child was dumped by its mother because the father was allegedly failing to pay maintenance money.
The mother of the child Nomcebo Mndzebele has since been arrested for contravening section  48 (1) of the Children’s Protection and Welfare Act 2012 in that she unlawfully abandoned a 18 months old baby next to a gate.

